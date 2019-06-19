Fee set: Liverpool cleared to sign forward for £94m after initial talks over star who wants Reds transfer

Liverpool have reportedly received something of a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international was recently linked strongly with the Reds by Don Balon, who claimed the club had been in touch about signing him and that they were ready to pay as much as £133million for him.

Team Talk have also linked Dembele with Liverpool, stating they’re one of his preferred destinations and that Jurgen Klopp could splash out on a big-name signing as long as one of his top targets becomes available.

And now AS claim the former Borussia Dortmund attacker would have an asking price of roughly £94million – which looks perfectly reasonable given Don Balon claimed LFC could be ready to pay a great deal more than that.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely be done, but there does seem to be genuine cause for excitement for Liverpool fans with this one.

Dembele would be a superb fit for Klopp’s style of play, and could give the German tactician more options to rotate beyond his first choice front three.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both hit dry spells last season despite the club generally having an incredibly strong campaign that saw them win the Champions League and come within just a point of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Liverpool lack much in the way of options to rest Salah in particular, with Xherdan Shaqiri not really doing enough last season, while Daniel Sturridge is leaving on a free transfer this summer.

While Dembele hasn’t looked the right fit for Barca, he could well revive his extremely promising career at Liverpool.