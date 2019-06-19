England have gone 1-0 up against Japan in today’s Women’s World Cup Group D game, with Georgia Stanway working her magic with a sublime assist for Ellen White.

Watch the goal video below as Stanway makes a great run in that number ten position before weaving a perfectly-weighted through-ball for White, who makes no mistake with a neat chipped finish.

This was some quality football by the Lionesses, who have done well to take control of this game against a strong Japan side who’d started well.

This goal marks White’s second of this summer’s tournament, with the Manchester City striker also scoring in the win over Scotland.