England have gone 1-0 up against Japan in today’s Women’s World Cup Group D game, with Georgia Stanway working her magic with a sublime assist for Ellen White.
Watch the goal video below as Stanway makes a great run in that number ten position before weaving a perfectly-weighted through-ball for White, who makes no mistake with a neat chipped finish.
? "Yes yes yes yes!"#ENG are up and running against #JPN
Watch LIVE on @BBCOne and online: https://t.co/pqVhKRtTRW#FIFAWWC #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/syLtvNSWQh
This was some quality football by the Lionesses, who have done well to take control of this game against a strong Japan side who’d started well.
This goal marks White’s second of this summer’s tournament, with the Manchester City striker also scoring in the win over Scotland.