These European giants look set to test Manchester United’s resolve when it comes to Paul Pogba, the giants are plotting a stunning player-plus-cash bid for the star.

According to The Daily Record, Italian giants Juventus are plotting a stunning player-push-cash bid for former star Paul Pogba, it’s understood that the ‘Old Lady’ are preparing to woo Manchester United by offering a hefty sum, as well as talented winger Douglas Costa in order to seal a move for the Frenchman.

The Bianconeri will be hoping that their player-plus-cash bid meets United’s reported £150m price-tag for the superstar.

The inclusion of Costa in the deal could appeal to United as the Old Trafford outfit are in need of another winger; Alexis Sanchez has failed to live up to expectations with the Manchester giants and Marcus Rashford’s recent transition to a central striker leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a lack of quality options on the wings.

Juventus could have to battle with other European giants in order to secure the midfielder’s signature, according to Spanish outlet AS, the superstar is also a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain and long-term admirers Real Madrid could still be in the hunt to sign the World Cup winner.

Pogba recently angered United fans with his comments regarding his desire to take up a new challenge:

Paul Pogba is ready for a 'new challenge' after three seasons with Man Utd… pic.twitter.com/kotsmp2Jpg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 16, 2019

Check out some reaction from the Red Devils faithful to the star’s comments here.

Juventus have dominated the domestic scene in Italy for years now, but the European giants will be looking for success in Europe – something that Pogba’s signing could certainly propel them towards.

The Turin outfit recently appointed Maurizio Sarri as manager after agreeing a deal for the Italian with Chelsea, according to Juventus’ official website, Sarri has signed a three-year deal as the ‘Old Lady’s’ new manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands with United this summer, the Norwegian’s task to transform the Red Devils back to their old selves will become even more difficult if Pogba leaves Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has come under fire for his underwhelming performances since his return to United, but there’s no disputing that the ace is still the best player at the club – his exit will send shockwaves through the team.