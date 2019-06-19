Liverpool clear the way for Man United to complete £40m transfer despite potential opportunity during talks with Euro giants

Liverpool are reportedly in talks over selling Rafael Camacho to Sporting Lisbon this summer, but will not use the opportunity to try a swap deal for Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who report that Liverpool are not pursuing Fernandes, despite suggestions that Camacho could be used as a makeweight in any potential deal for the in-form Portugal international.

Record have linked Fernandes strongly with Man Utd, stating that the 24-year-old’s agent is keen for his client to choose Old Trafford over other offers.

This report followed a claim by Correio da Manha, as translated by the Daily Mirror, that Liverpool had made a £40million offer for Fernandes.

Fernandes has shone with Sporting and could be a fine signing for LFC, even if they don’t desperately need more options in midfield.

United probably need a signing like that more urgently, with Ander Herrera leaving the club on a free transfer this summer and players like Nemanja Matic and Fred under-performing last season.