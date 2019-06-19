Talks held: Agent pushing for star to complete Manchester United transfer despite £40m Liverpool bid

The agent of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is reportedly pushing for his client to get a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

According to Record, the player’s agent has been in discussions with Sporting and wants Fernandes to end up at Man Utd, despite the mention of some other clubs still being interested in the Portugal international.

This is hardly surprising as Fernandes had an immense 2018/19 season, scoring 28 goals and laying off 14 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

It could be that one of United’s biggest rivals for the 24-year-old will be Liverpool, with Corrieo da Manha, as translated by the Daily Mirror, stating the Reds have come in with a £40million bid for him.

It remains to be seen what will happen now, as one imagines Fernandes himself will have to decide on his preferred destination, though one imagines his agent could be fairly influential.

However, Fernandes himself has previously hinted he’s a fan of this Liverpool side, explaining how he prefers their playing style to that of Manchester City.

“I like Liverpool a lot more (than City), it’s a more direct, more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football, when you do not have the ball possession you are more intense,” he told Record.