“It’s confirmed” – Chelsea agree three-year contract with new manager, claims journalist

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to appoint club legend Frank Lampard as their new manager to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Well-connected Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira claims he’s had this new confirmed to him, with Lampard to sign a three-year contract to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard only has one season’s worth of experience in management, having just completed an impressive first year in charge of Derby County.

The former England international guided Derby to the Championship playoff final, where his side were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa to just miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Still, it’s a major gamble for the Blues to be going for someone so inexperienced, even if Lampard does have a strong connection with the club from his time there as a player.

Sarri has just left Chelsea to take over at Juventus, with the Italian tactician not really winning everyone over in an unconvincing single season with CFC.

Despite that, he did guide the club to third in the Premier League and to a Europa League final victory.