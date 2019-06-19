Liverpool urged to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to superstar transfer

Liverpool have been urged by pundit Craig Burley to bring in a player of the calibre of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international has gone public as stating he plans to leave his current club this summer, so there’s certainly no reason the Reds should think he’s out of their reach.

Atletico’s CEO was recently quoted by Sport as saying he expects Griezmann to move to Barcelona, so it may be that it’s too late to enter the running.

However, Manchester United have also been linked with a late attempt at a hijack in a report by the Sun, so maybe Liverpool could try their luck as well.

LFC could do with an attacking player like Griezmann to perhaps give them an upgrade on Roberto Firmino, who, for all his qualities, doesn’t seem capable of being a 25-30 goal-a-season striker.

The Brazil international managed only 16 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, while Griezmann scored 21 in the same number of appearances for Atletico.

His best tally in a single campaign was 32 in 2015/16, while Firmino has only once hit more than 20 in a season for LFC.

Burley name-dropped Griezmann as a possible target for the Merseyside giants and it’s hard to argue with his reasoning.

“I still think that Antoine Griezmann would be a fantastic addition to Liverpool,” Burley told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“Bearing in mind how well they did last year and how close they came to Manchester City.

“The quality that he would bring and to have somebody that can rotate with Firmino in that front three would be a fantastic addition.

“I don’t know if that is something that could be done but I think that if they are going to bridge that gap to Manchester City then that is the kind of player that they need to be signing.”

If Liverpool could do it, it would be a blow for Man Utd, who look in more urgent need of upgrades on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, while Barca could do with Griezmann as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.