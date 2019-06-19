Manchester United make approach over potential £45million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Napoli over a transfer move for right-back Elseid Hysaj, who is also a target for Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Sky Italia, as translated by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol in the tweet below:

Sky Italy: Manchester United have contacted Napoli about right back Elseid Hysaj. Atletico Madrid also interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 18, 2019

Hysaj has impressed in his time in Serie A and could make sense as a target for Man Utd at the moment as they need a new signing at right-back.

Antonio Valencia has just left the club and the Red Devils have also been strongly linked with Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka by the Guardian and others.

Still, Hysaj may well be a cheaper option as the Albania international was linked with Chelsea back in January by the Daily Mirror, who stated he could cost around £45million.

It remains to be seen if Napoli are still ready to do business at that kind of price, but MUFC have at least made their interest known, it would seem.

If United can get the 25-year-old in for that fee, however, it might well be better business than splashing out on the less experienced Wan-Bissaka, even if the Palace ace arguably looks like he has a higher ceiling if he fulfils his potential.