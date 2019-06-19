Manchester United told to pay £75million to complete transfer of Premier League star

Manchester United reportedly face paying as much as £75million to seal the transfer of West Ham defender Issa Diop this summer.

The Red Devils urgently need a new centre-back signing, and Diop looked hugely impressive in his first season in the Premier League last term.

According to the Daily Mirror, United have shown an interest in the France Under-21 international, only for the Hammers to indicate they’re unwillingness to sell by asking for Anthony Martial in return in any deal.

Instead, the east Londoners will ask for £75m to let Diop go, which looks a bit much considering the player has only had one season at this level.

Man Utd may well feel they could land better players than that for that kind of money, even if the 22-year-old is a big prospect for the future.

That said, MUFC are also running out of time to get a new CB in, with various other links with other big names failing to go anywhere.

Diop might be a gamble at £75m, but with relying on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones for another season surely not an option, it might be a gamble worth taking.