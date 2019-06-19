Manchester City ready to launch £84m bid to beat Liverpool to world class transfer

Manchester City are reportedly readying a huge bid to seal what would be one of the signings of the summer in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League champions are prepared to try their luck with an offer worth around £84million to Napoli as they search for a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Liverpool have also been linked with Koulibaly by Il Matino, as reported by Calciomercato, and it could be that we’re set to see the Premier League’s big two go to battle once again after a thrilling title race in 2018/19.

With City finishing just a point ahead of Liverpool, who went on to win the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola will be well aware that he could do with strengthening his squad to hold off the challenge of the Reds next season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be thinking that a big signing or two could be enough to help LFC overtake City next term.

Whoever ends up signing Koulibaly will no doubt be a big winner, with the Senegal international showing himself to be up there with the best centre-backs in the world.