Video: Kylian Mbappe gets Liverpool fans VERY excited with revelation during interview

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe admits he’d pick to play as Liverpool if he had to play one game of FIFA to decide a bet.

The France international is one of the best players in the world and it seems he has an affection for the Reds, as he reveals in this interview in the video clip below…

When asked what team he’d pick for this big game of FIFA, Mbappe says Liverpool after their impressive Champions League win in 2018/19.

The youngster also goes on to say he’s a fan of LFC boss Jurgen Klopp.

Unsurprisingly, this has caused quite a stir on social media, and while there’s probably no realistic chance of Liverpool signing Mbappe any time soon, he’s certainly got some of their fans dreaming!