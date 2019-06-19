Liverpool make offer to €80million star as he snubs Barcelona transfer

Liverpool have reportedly tried their luck with an approach to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international is one of the most exciting young players in the world at the moment, and could be a superb long-term addition for this Reds squad as they look to move up a level and beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool have shown their ambition by trying to persuade De Ligt to move to Anfield and become a key player for the team alongside fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk at the back.

However, Don Balon report that De Ligt is favouring a move to Real Madrid, having also rejected Barcelona this summer in a potential €80million move.

In truth, the 19-year-old’s future has been the subject of so much speculation for so long now, it looks hard to tell how this saga will finally conclude.

Liverpool don’t urgently need a new CB, but fans will surely be pleased to see their club trying to improve in every area and sign a top talent who could be a star performer for them for the next decade or more.