Liverpool transfer plans revealed: Klopp ready to pounce for Arsenal and Barcelona stars

Liverpool are reportedly keeping expectations in the transfer market low this summer as they won’t spend for the sake of it.

However, this could mean the Reds pounce if big names become available, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly keeping an eye on one of his former players.

According to Bleacher Report, the Liverpool manager may be tempted by Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, or Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Both have been linked with moves away from their current clubs in recent times, though it remains to be seen how concrete these rumours are at the moment.

Still, there’s no doubt Aubameyang could be a fine signing for Klopp, with the pair working well together at Dortmund, and with the Gabon international continuing to show his prolific touch in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Dembele, meanwhile, seems a slightly more realistic target after a hit-and-miss spell at Barcelona, though he was a big hit in his time with BVB.

The France international did not play under Klopp at Dortmund, but is a player the German tactician knows well and who looks an ideal fit for this LFC side.

Team Talk have linked Dembele with Liverpool as it seems Barca could cash in on him if the right offer comes in.