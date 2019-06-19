Liverpool star sees his future in Spain and sets out conditions for La Liga transfer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is not currently pushing for a transfer to Real Madrid but does see himself playing in Spain in the future.

This is according to Don Balon, who report that the Egypt international could be open to joining a La Liga club if he’s made to feel as valued as he currently feels at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen what kind of offers will come up in the future, but one imagines Salah could easily fit in at Real Madrid or Barcelona as one of their most important players.

The 27-year-old has been a world class performer in his two seasons at Anfield, scoring 71 goals in 104 appearances so far, including the opening goal to help the Reds to victory in the 2018/19 Champions League final.

LFC fans will no doubt hope Salah sticks around for as long as possible, and it seems there might not be too much immediate danger.

Don Balon claim Real Madrid have been interested in signing Salah, but not at Liverpool’s current £178million asking price.

As such, Don Balon claim that Salah is not in a hurry to join Los Blancos if they’re not willing to go all out to get him, though a future move to the Bernabeu is still hinted at being an option.