£60m Prem star requests face-to-face transfer talks with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leicester City star James Maddison is reported to have asked for the chance to discuss a transfer to Manchester United in a face-to-face meeting with the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The England Under-21 international enjoyed a superb debut campaign in the Premier League after moving from Norwich City to Leicester last summer, and he could now be on the move again.

The Independent recently linked Maddison strongly with Man Utd in a potential £60million deal, and it makes sense that the Red Devils would be after such a promising young creative player amid doubts over Paul Pogba’s future.

And it’s now emerged that Maddison is keen to meet with Solskjaer to ask about what his role at United would be once he’s done with representing England at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships.

This update has come via Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, as reported in the tweet below from Utd Report:

James Maddison wants to be left alone until after the U21 EUROs. However, he has asked his representatives to tell #mufc he would like to meet Solskjær. He wants to ask face-to-face what his role/influence/position would be #mulive [@garbosj on @TransferPodcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 19, 2019

This would certainly be an exciting signing if MUFC could pull it off, with Maddison fitting the bill as an exciting young player who seems right for United’s style of football.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal by the Mail, though the Gunners would surely struggle to afford the player.