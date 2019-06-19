Manchester United in talks over €115m double transfer as Champions League giants plan major clear-out

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over raiding Barcelona for two players this summer as they are linked with an interest in midfielder Ivan Rakitic and right-back Nelson Semedo.

Sport recently claimed Man Utd had made contact over possibly signing Rakitic, and there’s no doubt he’d be a quality addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The latest from Don Balon is that United are ‘positioned’ to sign the Croatia international, whilst having also made their interest known about Semedo.

Don Balon claims the players would cost a combined €115million, which seems like a decent amount that shouldn’t be beyond United by any means.

Solskjaer needs someone like Rakitic as an upgrade on under-performers like Nemanja Matic and Fred, while Semedo could be a decent option at right-back after struggling to sign Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Semedo MUFC link comes as Sky Sports claim the Red Devils are also looking at Norwich City youngster Max Aarons as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka.

However, this Barcelona fire-sale could be the biggest help of all to United if Don Balon’s report is accurate.

The Spanish outlet also lists a few other players that could leave Barca this summer as the club look to bring in money to splash out on Antoine Griezmann and others.