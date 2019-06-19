Manchester United ready to out-bid rivals with £120m offer but face two obstacles to completing transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend more than Paris Saint-Germain in the battle to clinch the summer transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international seems likely to make his way out of the Nou Camp this summer if the right offer presents itself, and Man Utd seem to be keen to be in the running.

According to Don Balon, United could offer around £120million – more than PSG are ready to pay – to snap up Coutinho, though they face two obstacles to getting the deal done.

The Spanish outlet claim Coutinho wants Champions League football at his next club, and is also not keen on a move to Old Trafford due to his connections with former club Liverpool.

However, Don Balon suggest Barcelona and PSG have a poor relationship, so it may well be that that, as well as MUFC’s superior offer, could swing things their way at some point.

It’s all very up in the air at the moment, but some might no doubt question top clubs looking ready to pay big for Coutinho after his poor spell at Barcelona.

Although the 26-year-old was world class in his Liverpool days, it remains to be seen if he can get back to his best now after such a drastic dip in form.