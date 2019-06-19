Manchester United star sets deadline to complete transfer away

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly keen to have his future resolved before the Red Devils leave on their pre-season tour.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku is eager to get his move to Inter Milan done in the next two weeks, and finally escape Old Trafford, where he is said to no longer feel important after falling down the pecking order since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

The report goes on to say that United are willing to sell the Belgium international, but want around £75million to let him go to Inter.

It remains to be seen if the Italian giants can realistically afford that price, but many Man Utd fans will surely also be hoping to see Lukaku offloaded some time in the next couple of weeks.

Things just haven’t worked out for the 26-year-old since he joined MUFC from Everton two years ago, where he had looked one of the finest finishers in Europe.

Lukaku has scored only 42 goals in 96 games in two seasons in Manchester, and may benefit from a new challenge, with Antonio Conte’s Inter looking a particularly good fit.

The player himself has also made it perfectly clear he’d like a move to the San Siro this summer.

Speaking about it recently, he said, as quoted by the MEN: “It is good that Conte went to Inter, for me he is the best coach in the world.

“As for my future, I have already made a decision that I still cannot communicate publicly out of respect for Manchester United, with whom I have a contract.”