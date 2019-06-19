Manchester United handed transfer boost following club’s decision on £60m star

Manchester United look to have been handed a major boost in their hopes of keeping David de Gea in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international may not have been at his best for the Red Devils for a little while now, but remains a legendary figure at Old Trafford after years of world class performances.

With De Gea now in the final year of his Man Utd contract, there had been some talk of a possible exit this summer, but one potential avenue might now have been cut off.

According to the Sun, PSG were interested in De Gea, but are now focusing their efforts on signing £60million AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma instead.

This could be very useful for United, who may now find it easier to tie De Gea down without needing to pay crazy money.

The 28-year-old will no longer be able to use PSG’s interest as a means through which to pressure MUFC into massively increasing his wages.

While some United fans may at this point be tempted to see their club cash in on De Gea, he’s surely done enough in his time with the club to earn himself a fresh chance next season.