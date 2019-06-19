Manchester United step up transfer pursuit of alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in a transfer swoop for Norwich City starlet Max Aarons this summer.

The 19-year-old is a highly rated talent who shone in the Championship last season to help Norwich win promotion to the Premier League.

Aarons’ performances at right-back earned him the EFL Young Player of the Season award, and it could now earn him a big move to Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd are stepping up efforts to sign Aarons as an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The report claims the Red Devils failed with a £50million offer for the 21-year-old, and one can understand why they might not be willing to pay any more than that for a relatively unproven player.

It remains to be seen how much Norwich might ask for to let Aarons go, but the teenager looks another exciting young talent who could be worth investing in.

Having already signed Daniel James from Swansea City this summer, there’s a clear pattern to MUFC’s transfer strategy this summer.

Unlike previous recent transfer windows in which they’ve splashed out on some poorly-thought-out big-name signings, the club now seem to be targeting promising young British players – a policy that’s worked well for the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool in particular in recent times.