Manchester United make contact over beating Arsenal to €50million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly ‘knocked on the door’ of Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo as he’s made available for transfer this summer.

The Portugal international has had a difficult time at the Nou Camp and is now available for €50million as Man Utd and Atletico Madrid are credited as having been in contact about signing him, according to Don Balon.

Semedo could be a decent option for United given the departure of veteran right-back Antonio Valencia this summer, with others also linked with moves to Old Trafford to solve that problem position.

MUFC have perhaps been linked most strongly with Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka by the Guardian and others, but Semedo could be a fine alternative if he’s available.

The 25-year-old may not have been at his best in his time with Barcelona, but he impressed at previous club Benfica and could perhaps benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

Another recent Don Balon report also linked Semedo with Arsenal and Juventus, so United could have a battle on their hands to snap him up this summer.

It’s well known that Arsenal also need a new right-back, with both Premier League rivals also linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier in that position by DH Net.