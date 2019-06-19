Deal AGREED: Newcastle star closes in on shock transfer after agreeing £100k contract

Newcastle United are about to lose midfielder Mohamed Diame in a shock transfer as he agrees on a £100,000 a week contract with his new club.

According to latest reports, the former West Ham and Hull City man is poised for a move to Qatar side Al-Gharafa on a two-year deal with lucrative pay.

The 32-year-old may well be past his best at Premier League level, though he did still feature in 29 league matches for Newcastle last season.

Rafael Benitez could probably do without losing useful squad players this summer, but it seems Diame’s time at St James’ Park is now drawing to a close.

The report explains that NUFC did try to tie Diame down to a new deal, but could not agree terms.

In fairness, if the Senegal international is now set to earn £100k a week with his new club, it’s probably a wise choice for the Magpies not to try and match that!

Newcastle fans will now just be hoping some quality signings can be brought in in midfield in Diame’s place.