“A total prick” – PSG player slams Neymar during chat with journalist

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been branded ‘a total prick’ by one of his PSG team-mates as his future comes into doubt this summer.

The Brazil international has not had the best of times at the Parc des Princes, with Mundo Deportivo today quoting him as saying he wants to leave and return to Barcelona.

It seems Neymar is not the most popular man in the PSG dressing room, with the Independent detailing how it’s gone wrong for the 27-year-old in the French capital, including the quote from an unnamed team-mate slamming him as ‘a total prick’ when asked by a journalist for his opinion on him.

There does seem to be the very real danger of Neymar wasting his world class talent after a real dip in his impact for PSG in recent times.

Despite plenty of eye-catching moments in his two seasons with the club, he’s failed to make his mark in big games and help take the team forward in the Champions League – one of the main things he’ll have been signed for.

The Independent suggest his focus may not be what it once was, which could be a side-effect of playing in such an easy league, where PSG have strolled to the title in each of his two years there.

Neymar’s best form certainly came in his Barcelona days and it would be intriguing to see him back there.