Manchester United given huge opportunity to clinch £195m transfer after update from journalist

Manchester United have been named by journalist Julien Laurens as one of only three teams who are interested and who stand a realistic chance of sealing the transfer of Neymar this summer.

In the video below, Laurens explains to ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain are determined to sell their unsettled Brazilian superstar before next season after a difficult two years at the Parc des Princes.

“They want Neymar out. They think it’s the right time for him to go.”@LaurensJulien says the most likely outcome is that Neymar will leave PSG this summer. pic.twitter.com/PpyXNA3WLu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2019

Despite scoring 51 goals in 58 games for the club and winning two Ligue 1 titles in the process, Neymar has had a number of issues in his time in the French capital, as detailed by the Independent.

The Brazil international remains, however, one of the finest footballers on the planet on his day, and someone Man Utd would surely dearly love to have.

Neymar would be a major upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack, and would no doubt sell huge numbers of United shirts if he joined.

It remains to be seen if it can happen, but Laurens’ update sounds like a promising one.

Marca have also reported on Neymar’s future, linking him with Real Madrid and stating that he has an asking price of around £195million this summer.