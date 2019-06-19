“I should never have left” – Neymar confirms he wants to quit PSG for Barcelona transfer

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has confirmed he wants to leave the club for a return to Barcelona as transfer speculation over his future hots up.

Globo Esporte have been among the sources to link Neymar with a possible move back to Barca this summer, and the player himself has now confirmed he wants to go ‘home’, saying he should never have left the club.

This quote comes via the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, with the Brazil international admitting he no longer wants to play for PSG.

‘I do not want to play here (PSG) anymore, I want to go back to my home, where I should never have left,’ he is quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

(MD) ?? BOOM ?? Neymar – ‘I do not want to play here (PSG) anymore, I want to go back to my home, where I should never have left’. pic.twitter.com/FqAgXxV3p5 — totalBarça (@totalBarca) June 18, 2019

We’re going to assume with a fair amount of confidence that Neymar is not referring to his first club Santos here, with the 27-year-old surely doing his bit to try to help a return to the Nou Camp along.

Neymar certainly hasn’t had the best of times at PSG for a variety of reasons, and the best form of his career no doubt came alongside Lionel Messi and co. in Catalunya.

It remains to be seen if he can get his wish and re-sign for Barcelona this summer, in what would no doubt be an ambitious and expensive move.

Still, a report from the Sun has suggested PSG are open to letting Neymar go, with the Ligue 1 giants perhaps justifiably fed up of the circus and the hype that comes with the player, who just hasn’t shown he’s worth it with his performances on the pitch.