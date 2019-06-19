Menu

Manchester United legend lands HUGE fine after admitting to breaking FA rules

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been slapped with an £8000 fine for breaking Football Association rules with regards to gambling.

The former Red Devils and England midfielder has shares in Salford City along with other former Man Utd players from the famed ‘Class of of 92’ – Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.

In his capacity as a co-owner of a club, Scholes is said to have breached FA regulations when it comes to betting on matches.

This has been reported by Simon Stone of the BBC, with Scholes also issuing an apology and insisting he made a genuine mistake and did not attempt to get around the rules:

The 44-year-old has landed himself in trouble in what has generally been a difficult season for him, having lasted only seven games as manager of Oldham Athletic between February and March this year.

UPDATE: The FA have confirmed which matches Scholes bet on that led to him being fined, with his winnings made on matches involving colleagues Giggs, Butt and Neville.

