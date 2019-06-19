Liverpool eye potential swoop for £53m Premier League star who’s open to transfer away

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer raid on their rivals Manchester City for highly-rated youngster Phil Foden.

According to Don Balon, the 19-year-old midfielder is attracting plenty of interest and would be open to a move away as he wants to become more of a regular starter at the highest level.

The report explains that Foden wants to feel ‘important’, but it’s surely going to be hard for him to start as often as he’d like in this current City side so full of world class players in every position.

Liverpool could be an ideal move for the England Under-21 international, with the Reds showing themselves to be more willing to promote and develop young players.

Still, Don Balon also list the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as among the clubs keeping an eye on Foden’s situation.

City will surely not want to risk strengthening another Premier League side by allowing Foden to leave, but if they carry on overlooking him, one imagines they might not have much of a choice in the matter.

For now, however, the youngster has a contract until 2024 and Don Balon claim he’d cost £53million if he were to leave the Etihad Stadium.