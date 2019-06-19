Former Real Madrid chief believes major Manchester United transfer raid may already be agreed

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has suggested Paul Pogba’s transfer from Manchester United to the Bernabeu may already have been agreed.

The France international has gone public as saying he might be keen on a new challenge following three difficult years at Old Trafford since his big-money move from Juventus.

It remains to be seen, however, if United would be prepared to lose such a big name and give themselves another huge task in this summer’s transfer market, with new additions already needed in numerous other areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Calderon, however, believes it looks as though Pogba’s move to Madrid may well be edging closer, as in his experience public statements like the one by the 26-year-old usually only come when some progress has been made on things like contract offers.

“In my experience when the player has said it publicly it is because he has a specific offer, with salary, bonuses and everything, which he likes,” Calderon told the Sun.

“Zidane has said publicly he wants the player and likes the player. He cannot say he is in touch with the player if he is.”

United fans will no doubt be split on Pogba’s future, but one imagines most will hope to avoid a transfer saga, even if there are valid reasons to be concerned about keeping hold of a player who doesn’t seem like he wants to be there.