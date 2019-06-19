Arsenal revive interest in potential £25m transfer after Unai Emery request

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly told his board he wants the transfer of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as a priority this summer.

The Scotland international has long looked one of the finest young full-backs in the game, and he may now finally make the step up to a more competitive league.

According to the Daily Mail, Emery is eager to bring Tierney to Arsenal to improve on the club’s current options at left-back, with Nacho Monreal ageing and more often playing centre-back these days, while Sead Kolasinac has been inconsistent in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

This is not the first time recently that the Gunners have been linked with the 22-year-old, who was also said to be a target for them in a likely £25million deal in a report from the Sun.

That could be a bargain for such a quality young player, with Arsenal needing to bring in young talent like this on the cheap if they are to catch up with their rivals.

The north Londoners lack the resources of most of the other big six, so need to sharpen up their recruitment after a number of poor recent signings and a worrying amount of players in their late 20s or early 30s in their squad.