Tottenham to be offered tempting £45million-plus-player transfer deal for Christian Eriksen

Tottenham look set to be offered a tempting swap deal for star player Christian Eriksen as Real Madrid hope to sign him in this summer’s transfer window.

The Denmark international has been one of the best creative players in Europe down the years, and looks like he could be a superb fit for Spurs.

However, Tottenham now face a real fight to keep hold of him as he enters into the final year of his contract, with top clubs surely set to pounce.

Manchester United have been one of the names linked with Eriksen by ESPN, but Real seem to be lining up a smart offer that could persuade Tottenham to do business.

According to the Sun, the Spanish giants are preparing to pay £45million and include exciting young midfielder Dani Ceballos in the deal.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is a bright prospect who could be a fine long-term Eriksen replacement in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Considering Spurs could well lose Eriksen on a free transfer in a year’s time, this is surely an offer they need to think very seriously about.