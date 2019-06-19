Tottenham star spotted giving strange response to Liverpool lifting the Champions League trophy

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko hasn’t always had the easiest time at Spurs, but in 2018/19 he worked his way up to become a far more important member of Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

This saw the Frenchman’s popularity with Tottenham fans rise a great deal, but he may now have to work that trust back again with a very strange piece of activity on social media.

As spotted by the Twitter user below, Sissoko for some reason ‘liked’ a tweet by the Liverpool official account showing their club captain Jordan Henderson lifting the Champions League trophy.

Sissoko 'likes' video of Liverpool lifting Champions League trophy pic.twitter.com/V5CYdYnf7P — Shane Callaghan (@SugarShane1988) June 19, 2019

It may just be that Sissoko wanted to somehow show his affection towards a fellow professional in Henderson, but to do so so soon after Liverpool beat Spurs in that Champions League final is a bad look.

It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old chooses to explain himself, but for now one couldn’t blame Tottenham fans for being less than impressed at this response to one of the most heartbreaking results in the club’s recent history.