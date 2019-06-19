Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic is already showcasing his talents to Blues fans before he’s arrived at Stamford Bridge, the ace pulled off this lovely skill last night.

During the United States’ 4-0 victory over Guyana in their Gold Cup opener, stars and stripes ace Christian Pulisic stunned this defender with a superb piece of skill.

Pulisic faced up against his defender before pulling off a stunning Ronaldinho-like flip-flap, Blues fans will be excited to see that the former Borussia Dortmund star has this in his locker.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign the exciting winger from Dortmund in January, according to BBC Sport , the Blues shelled out £58m to sign the ace.

Check out the American’s impressive skill below:

Chelsea fans will be hoping that the talented 20-year-old can dazzle some of the Premier League’s full-backs with some sensational skills like this next season.

As well as having a very talented attacker on their hands, Chelsea have a ready-made global superstar in Pulisic, the American sensation has already made 26 appearances for the United States’ senior team.

Pulisic is one of the biggest stars to hail from across the pond since the likes of Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who both graced the Premier League with their talents.