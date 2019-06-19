Manchester United have reportedly taken a major step towards completing the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka after agreeing a £55million fee with Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Record, the Red Devils now look to be closing in on what would be a world-record move for a specialist full-back, breaking the current record held by Manchester City for the £51m they paid for Benjamin Mendy.*

Wan-Bissaka shone in the Premier League last season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young defenders in the game, and a big talent for the future of English football.

The 21-year-old would make a superb long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia if he does finalise a move to Old Trafford, so fans can be pretty pleased with the news breaking this afternoon.

MUFC have long been linked with a move for Wan-Bissaka, and it looks like they’ve now made a key breakthrough in an attempt to get their man.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for Wilfried Zaha’s prospects of getting a summer move, with the Ivorian forward another Palace star tipped to leave for a bigger club.

However, the Telegraph recently claimed that the Eagles would not be prepared to sell both Zaha and Wan-Bissaka.

With their young right-back now closer to leaving to join United, that may mean Zaha will be forced to stay put at Selhurst Park for another season.

*The report explains that Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich for £71m this summer, but unlike Wan-Bissaka he is not a specialist full-back, having played a large number of games in central defence as well.

