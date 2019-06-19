West Ham are reportedly considering a swoop for this Premier League striker as an alternative to Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez, is this a good move by the Hammers?

According to the Daily Star, West Ham have identified out-of-favour Tottenham star Fernando Llorente as an alternative option to Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez, the London club are keen on adding a new striker to their ranks this summer and the Irons could make a move for Llorente if they fail in their bid to land Gomez.

According to the Evening Standard, the Irons had a £25m bid rejected by Celta Vigo for attacker Maxi Gomez, Standard Sport understand that the Hammers will make an improved bid for the star who has has a release clause of £43.5m.

Llorente could be a shrewd short-term answer to bolstering West Ham’s frontline, the star’s contract is set to expire this month as it doesn’t currently look likely that Tottenham will exercise their option to extend the Spaniard’s deal by a further yet.

This leaves West Ham clear to sign the target-man on a free transfer.

Llorente joined Tottenham as a backup to superstar Harry Kane, the 34-year-old has largely failed to live up to expectations since joining from Swansea two seasons ago, despite his misfortunes for Spurs, the veteran striker could prove to be a shrewd signing for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Llorente netted an impressive 15 times in the Premier League for Swansea in the 2016/17 season, with little financial risk in signing the Spaniard – compared to a big-money move for Maxi Gomez, Llorente’s signing could be a serious possibility for the Hammers.