£75m-rated Man Utd star agrees personal terms with Euro giants but key obstacle remains

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Inter, but the two clubs have yet to strike a deal on his transfer fee.

The 26-year-old struggled last season as he managed to score just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

In turn, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring a more pacy attack with movement provided by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, it raises question marks over Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, the Belgian international has now agreed terms with Inter over a switch which will see him link up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with the Italian tactician looking to stamp his mark on the squad this summer after replacing Luciano Spalletti in the hot-seat.

It’s suggested that Lukaku has agreed to a £180,000-a-week contract, but a major obstacle remains in that the two clubs have not yet agreed on a transfer fee for the £75m-rated forward.

Until they do so, doubts will remain over whether or not a deal will go through, as that is a hefty valuation for Lukaku, especially given his struggles to score goals consistently last season.

Nevertheless, that fee could give Solskjaer additional spending power to continue to rebuild his squad, with the Norwegian tactician unable to lead Man Utd back to the Champions League last season as they finished outside the top four and without a trophy.

With that in mind, changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer, and if the £15m signing of Daniel James is anything to go by, as per BBC Sport, then it would suggest that United and Solskjaer are looking to rebuild with talented homegrown youth and that could push Lukaku closer towards an exit.

While he does offer a different dynamic with his physicality, aerial threat and presence up front to poach goals, it seemingly may not be enough to convince Man Utd to keep him on, with BBC Sport also noting that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has urged the former Everton star to move on this summer.