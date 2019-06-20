Video: Ajara Nchout scores late solo stunner for Cameroon vs New Zealand

Ajara Nchout may have just scored the goal of the tournament in this summer’s Women’s World Cup with an incredible late solo winner for Cameroon against New Zealand.

Watch below as this breathtaking run in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 victory for Cameroon which sent them through to the next stage of the competition.

Nchout weaved her way past her defender with superb skill, beating her opponent not just once, but twice, before firing in low and hard into the corner.

What a moment and what a result for Cameroon’s Women!