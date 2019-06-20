‘Announce him’ – These Chelsea fans bombard club with pleas to announce Lampard as boss after posting birthday tweet

Frank Lampard continues to be heavily linked with the Chelsea job, and these Blues fans are growing impatient over a potential announcement.

As noted by The Sun, the 41-year-old is expected to be confirmed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor as talks are planned between him and owner Roman Abramovich.

It comes after the Italian spent just one season at Stamford Bridge, leading the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as ending the campaign with silverware after lifting the Europa League trophy.

However, Sarri has now returned to Juventus as he was unveiled to the media on Thursday, shifting the focus onto Chelsea to announce who they will appoint in his place.

As noted above, it seems as though Lampard is the big favourite to land the job, and after Chelsea posted a birthday message to the club legend, they managed to successfully spark a barrage of tweets from fans demanding that they confirm the former midfielder as their new boss.

Time will tell if they get their wish, but as seen in the tweets below, it would appear as though Lampard would be a very popular choice, despite possible reservations over his lack of experience at the highest level.

He did impress last season though, guiding Derby County to the Championship playoffs final, only to suffer defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley.

Nevertheless, from the style of play he developed at Pride Park to the results that he secured, Lampard looks set for a long and successful career in management and he may well get the Chelsea job sooner than many expected.

Happy birthday Frank Lampard! ? pic.twitter.com/bHWPZCZhkI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2019

