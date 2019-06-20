Arsenal legend lays into Mesut Ozil and makes big prediction amid transfer speculation

Arsenal legend Lauren believes Mesut Ozil will still be at the club next season despite some transfer rumours suggesting he’s not part of Unai Emery’s plans.

The German playmaker was well below par for much of 2018/19, having initially struggled to even feature regularly in Emery’s matchday squads despite previously being a key player under Arsene Wenger.

The Evening Standard and others have claimed Emery would be open to selling Ozil this summer, which makes sense given the club’s need to sell before they can buy, and with Ozil’s form dipping so significantly in the campaign just gone.

Many Arsenal fans would probably be glad to see the 30-year-old leave at this point, but Lauren believes manager Emery will be working this summer to try to get the best out of the player next season.

However, he also slammed the former Real Madrid man for becoming ‘irrelevant’ and for going missing in big games, suggesting something is ‘very wrong’ with him and his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

“Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal next season but he needs to start fulfilling his potential,” Lauren told bwin.

“Whether you are Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona, you need your best players to perform on the big stage and Ozil failed to do that on multiple occasions last year.

“In the biggest games last season, the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Europa League, Ozil was not relevant, so there is something very wrong there.

“Mesut Ozil has a lot of potential and no doubt Emery will be working to bring that to the forefront this season.”

It remains to be seen if the Spanish tactician does in fact have something up his sleeve, but it really looks a long way back for Ozil at Arsenal right now.