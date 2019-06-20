Arsenal told to pay £25m for Premier League star involved in 23 goals last season

Arsenal have been linked with a summer swoop for Ryan Fraser, but it’s been reported that he will cost them £25m to prise away from Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, as he contributed eight goals and 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, with that creativity in the final third and eye for goal, it’s no real surprise that he is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, in order to try and put off the likes of Arsenal from making a bid this summer, Bournemouth have valued him at £25m, and so that is a significant figure which may well achieve it’s purpose.

While there is no doubt that Fraser has proven his quality and is still only 25 years of age, he does only have a year remaining on his current contract with the Cherries, and so the sense behind launching such a hefty bid would have to be questioned if Arsenal followed through with their reported interest.

On top of that, with talkSPORT noting that coach Unai Emery may only have around £40m to spend this summer, spending over half of his budget on one player surely isn’t going to happen with Arsenal needing to improve in various departments ahead of next season.

While Fraser will add quality and depth to their attacking options, the Gunners conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

With that in mind, they will have to be clever in the transfer market this summer and bring in astute additions, while perhaps potential exits could also help raise funds for Emery to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and improve on a disappointing first campaign in charge.