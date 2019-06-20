Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer for Neymar as speculation remains rife that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is set to leave this summer.

As noted by Marca, former club Barcelona are said to be weighing up a move to secure a return for the 27-year-old, with talk of a €100m+ player exchange offer.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid to seal transfer of €70m star ahead of rivals Barcelona

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, who also note Barca’s interest in the Brazilian international, it’s now suggested that Real Madrid have made their own offer with a similar formula.

The report suggests that Los Blancos have made a bid consisting of €130m plus either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez to convince PSG to sell, while a lucrative contract with a whopping salary of €30m-a-season could be put on the table to convince Neymar too.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Neymar has a desire to return to Barcelona, and so their rivals could have a tough time in beating them to his signature this summer regardless of the bid made.

It’s been a busy summer for Zinedine Zidane already as Madrid have confirmed the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy with the French tactician overseeing a squad overhaul after their underwhelming campaign last time round.

In turn, adding Neymar to the equation will not only strengthen their squad further, but it will also add real star power off the pitch too and so it’s easy to see why the Spanish giants are keen to secure a deal with PSG.

However, it will seemingly prove difficult to fend off Barcelona, particularly with Sport noting that the forward is already said to be looking for a house in the city to seal a second spell at the Nou Camp.

The first priority for all though will be to convince PSG to green light an exit, as they will have a major void to fill if Neymar departs.