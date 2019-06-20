Talks held: Tottenham give Manchester United big decision to make over potential £45m transfer

Manchester United have a decision to make as Tottenham reportedly firm up their interest in the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international is one of the most talked about players in Europe in this transfer window after a superb season in the Portuguese top flight.

Fernandes reached double figures for goals and assists from a central midfield position, with a stunning final tally of 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

The latest on his future is that Spurs have held talks with Fernandes’ agent over a possible deal, which could force Man Utd into a decision on their own interest in the player, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that signing Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the club’s current priority, but it will be interesting to see if Tottenham stepping up efforts to land Fernandes can affect the Red Devils’ plans.

Both clubs could undoubtedly do with the 24-year-old in their ranks next season, with the Telegraph reporting he could cost a bargain £45million, despite Sporting initially playing hardball and asking for much more.

Fernandes could be an ideal upgrade on Paul Pogba amid doubts over his future, while he’d likely be a like-for-like replacement for Christian Eriksen, another player whose future is in doubt as he heads into the final year of his Spurs contract.