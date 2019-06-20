Menu

(Photo) Chelsea legend spotted with Blues chief at Stamford Bridge amid rumours of return

Chelsea news this summer has mainly revolved around the potential returns of club legends to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face a potential transfer ban, but could be about to bring former midfielder Frank Lampard back in as manager, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira.

Cech, meanwhile, was also recently linked with a return to Chelsea as sporting director by Sky Sports.

The former goalkeeper only recently retired from playing, having bowed out with a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea for Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Now, it seems things may well be moving along as Cech is pictured at CFC’s stadium, though there’s no sign of Lampard for the moment!

