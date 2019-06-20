Chelsea have reportedly missed out on the signing of youngster Samuel Edozie as Man City have been tipped to complete a £2m deal.

The 16-year-old has impressed for Millwall at youth level, and that is certainly reflected in the fact that two Premier League giants were said to be interested in acquiring his services.

According to The Sun though, while Chelsea were also keen in the talented winger, it’s ultimately Man City who have snapped him up in a deal that is expected to cost them £2m in total.

Time will tell if Edozie can eventually make a breakthrough at senior level under Pep Guardiola, although it’s fair to say that he has significant competition in that department when he does manage to earn a shot in the squad.

Nevertheless, it’s another clear indication that City are planning for the long term future as they continue to add young talent at youth level, with Edozie likely to go through the levels and continue his development with a loan move even touted to ensure that he continues to get regular playing time to improve and develop his game.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez already at his disposal in the wide positions, it’s fair to say that Guardiola isn’t in a rush to bring in immediate reinforcements in that department and so Edozie is a sensible long-term investment.

As for Chelsea, it will be a blow for them to miss out on a quality talent that they had shown real interest in him, as per the Sun, although given their transfer ban is still in place this summer, it’s unclear as to whether or not they’ll even be in a position to consider alternative options to bring in to bolster the squad ahead of next season.