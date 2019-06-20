Announcement close: Chelsea legend to complete Blues return within 48 hours

Chelsea will reportedly officially announce the return of club legend Petr Cech within the next 48 hours.

This is according to Evening Standard journalist Simon Johnson on Twitter, who states the former Blues goalkeeper is close to sealing his return to Stamford Bridge in a sporting director role.

It's been inevitable for a while but Cech's return to #cfc in a technical/sporting director role will be officially confirmed within the next 48 hours. — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) June 20, 2019

Speculation along these lines has been going on for some time, with Cech retiring from playing at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The former Czech Republic international was a world class performer for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, before spending the final few years of his career as an Arsenal player.

Cech’s final game for the Gunners game against Chelsea in the recent Europa League final match in Baku.

It now seems he’s set for another spell with CFC, while another club legend, Frank Lampard, could soon be joining him as manager, according to Nicolo Schira.

Chelsea fans would surely be delighted with a Cech-Lampard dream team at Stamford Bridge after a difficult couple of seasons of under-achievement.