Chelsea in talks over selling Arsenal transfer target to Premier League club

Arsenal could reportedly miss out as Chelsea are said to be in talks over selling defender Kurt Zouma to Everton on a permanent deal.

The Frenchman had been on loan at Goodison Park last season, and impressed after a difficult time with injuries and a poor loan spell at Stoke City the year before.

According to the Telegraph, Everton are now working to bring Zouma in on a permanent basis, in what could be a fine move for the Toffees ahead of the new season.

Despite the rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal, they have quite frequently done business in recent times, and the Sun recently claimed Zouma was a player on the Gunners’ radar as they bid to strengthen their defence this summer.

This never materialised and it now looks like AFC will miss out, though perhaps the rivalry would have made it an unrealistic move anyway.

Still, Ashley Cole, William Gallas, Lassana Diarra, Yossi Benayoun and Petr Cech are among the big names to move between the two clubs in just over the last decade or so, while Cesc Fabregas, Nicolas Anelka and Emmanuel Petit have played for both clubs with other moves in-between.