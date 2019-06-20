Jorginho has become one of Maurizio Sarri’s most trusted figures in recent years and it’s reported that he could follow him to Juventus from Chelsea this summer.

The pair have now enjoyed spells together at Napoli and Chelsea, where the 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure in Sarri’s midfield to set the tempo and help dictate possession to implement his preferred style of play.

SEE MORE: Chelsea blow as Man City win transfer battle for talented 16-year-old starlet

In turn, given his importance to the Italian tactician and how they’ve worked together at two different clubs already, it was arguably to be expected that speculation would link the pair with a third stint together at a different club.

As noted by BBC Sport, Sarri has been confirmed as the new Juventus boss, ending his stint at Chelsea just a year after arriving from Napoli.

Now, Jorginho’s agent has refused to rule out the possibility of a reunion in Turin, although he was also keen to stress that his client is happy at Stamford Bridge and so a stay this summer can’t be ruled out either.

“Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad. We’ll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional.

“Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea. He found a great atmosphere and we can’t really say that he’d like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen on the transfer market. We’ll wait and see…”

Given Chelsea’s transfer ban and the fact that they’ve already lost Eden Hazard this summer after he was officially unveiled by Real Madrid last week, the last thing the Blues need is to lose another key figure ahead of next season regardless of whether or not Jorginho faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism last season.

It will be a nightmare scenario for Sarri’s successor to come in and have to not only deal with an inability to strengthen the squad and stamp his mark on it but also to see key players leaving, and so a reunion with Sarri may well have to wait for Jorginho.