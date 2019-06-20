Matthijs de Ligt transfer decision days away: Four clubs remain in the running, but Man United & Liverpool not among them

Despite some transfer rumours linking Matthijs de Ligt with Manchester United and Liverpool this summer, it seems they are not in the running to sign the Ajax captain.

The latest update on De Ligt’s future comes from French source RMC, who state the Netherlands international will take a few days off before making a decision on his future.

And, according to RMC, the four clubs still in the running to sign De Ligt are Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, with no mention of Man Utd and Liverpool.

This is despite Sport previously stating the 19-year-old’s advisors were pushing the player to choose a move to Old Trafford over other offers.

Don Balon, meanwhile, reported yesterday that Liverpool had made an approach for De Ligt as well, though they suggested the player himself would prefer Real Madrid.

It would certainly be a shame if we didn’t see De Ligt in the Premier League, with the young Ajax captain undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects of his generation.

The Dutchman is surely a future great and could be a superb addition for United in particular due to their defensive issues, while he’d complete an immense partnership with fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.