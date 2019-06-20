£80m star unsure over Manchester United transfer for damning reason

Manchester United’s current plight is putting players off completing transfers to Old Trafford at this moment in time, according to latest reports.

The Red Devils have, as always, been linked with a whole host of big names this summer, but have so far only managed to sign Daniel James from Championship side Swansea City.

They are also closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Mail, but he’s another relatively inexperienced and unproven talent, despite his obvious potential.

According to a worrying report from the Independent, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been singled out as one big name target of the club who doesn’t currently feel it’s the right time to be joining them.

The report explains that United’s current haphazard squad after years of poor recruitment is playing a key role in that, with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho also mentioned as one who has reservations about the move to Manchester.

This is a huge blow for United, who were recently linked with Hammers starlet Rice in a possible £80million move by the Sun, and there’s no doubt he’d be an upgrade on flop signing Fred and the ageing Nemanja Matic.

This is a harsh reality check for MUFC, a once-great club who have gone majorly downhill since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.