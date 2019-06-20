Prem club have serious doubts over keeping £60m Manchester United transfer target

Tottenham reportedly want to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as they have ‘serious doubts’ over the future of Christian Eriksen this summer.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his Spurs contract, and has been linked with a move away from north London on a number of occasions in recent months.

With Manchester United facing problems of their own with Paul Pogba, ESPN have linked Eriksen as one possible replacement for the France international at Old Trafford.

The Evening Standard also linked him with Man Utd in a deal likely to cost around £60million – a bargain for a player of his calibre, and likely a unique opportunity due to his contract situation.

The Sun have also linked Eriksen with Real Madrid, and the latest from the Telegraph is that Tottenham have ‘serious doubts’ over the 27-year-old’s future.

This will be music to the ears of United fans who want to see Eriksen at Old Trafford, as it could mean missing out on Fernandes to Spurs isn’t such a big deal after all.

Unlike the Portugal international, Eriksen is proven at the highest level after consistent world class performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the last few years.