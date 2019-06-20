Euro giants CONFIDENT they will land £150m Man Utd superstar this summer

Juventus are reportedly confident that they will fend off Real Madrid and find a deal to secure a reunion with Man Utd ace Paul Pogba this summer.

The Frenchman enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the Turin giants between 2012 and 2016 before returning to Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer eyeing second summer signing but Man Utd told to pay £50m for midfield ace

However, it hasn’t been an ideal time for him at United, as despite his most productive season yet last year with 16 goals and 11 assists, he came under intense scrutiny from pundits and some fans alike over his inconsistency.

Coupled with the major hint that he dropped last week that he’s ready for a new challenge next season, as noted by ESPN, it seems as though an exit from Man Utd is certainly on the cards this summer.

Now, it’s reported by The Mirror that while United won’t listen to offers unless they get close to their £150m valuation of the World Cup winner, Juventus are confident that they’ve stolen a march on Real Madrid and are in prime position to prise Pogba back to Italy.

It remains to be seen if it materialises, but a move back to Turin would see Pogba link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, with Maurizio Sarri appointed as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor last week as he looks to continue their domestic dominance and end their wait for success in Europe.

Signing a player of the quality of Pogba who flourished in Italy would not only be a major statement but also a huge boost in quality to their squad, and so time will tell if Juventus can convince Man Utd to sell this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going through a squad overhaul of his own ahead of next season.